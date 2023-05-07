Sports

IPL 2023, RR vs SRH: Sanju Samson elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall May 07, 2023, 07:13 pm 2 min read

Match 52 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the tussle between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. After a fine start, RR have lost momentum lately as they have five wins in 10 games. SRH have had a tough time and have won just three of their nine matches. RR skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and elected to bat.

Joe Root makes his IPL debut

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan. Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host this encounter on May 7. The pitch will assist spinners and batters would need to spend some time in the middle while assessing the conditions. Teams batting first have won two of the three games here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.

A look at the head-to-head record

RR are just ahead of the Orange Army in terms of the head-to-head record, winning nine and losing eight. They emphatically prevailed by 72 runs when these two sides met earlier in the season. RR's top three, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and Sanju Samson, slammed fifties in that contest. Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17) starred in the bowling department.

Who are the key performers?

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run-getter for RR this season with 442 runs at a strike rate of 158.42. For SRH, Heinrich Klaasen has been exceptional down the order, amassing 189 runs at a strike rate of 181.73. Spin-twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have claimed 13 wickets apiece for the Royals. SRH leg-spinner Mayank Markande has snapped 11 wickets, conceding runs at 6.53.