Jitesh Sharma replaces injured Sanju Samson for Sri Lanka T20Is

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 05, 2023, 09:21 am 2 min read

Samson managed just five in the opener (Source: Twitter/ICC)

Team India suffered a major blow as Sanju Samson was ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series versus Sri Lanka. Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who was impressive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, has been named his replacement. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the same on Wednesday (January 5). Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

As per BCCI, Samson injured his left knee while fielding near the boundary ropes in the series opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Though India narrowly won the contest by two runs, Samson could only manage a six-ball five.

He batted at number four in the contest.

Meanwhile, the second T20I will be played in Pune on Thursday (January 5).

India's updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is

India's updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, and Mukesh Kumar.

How Jitesh Sharma has fared lately?

Jitesh, 29, plays for Vidarbha in the domestic circuit. The dasher is known for his quick scoring in the middle and end overs. He has been sensational in white-ball cricket lately and the same earned him a maiden India call-up. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2022, the dasher accumulated 224 runs in 10 games at 56 (SR: 175).

His IPL 2022 stint

Punjab Kings (PBKS) bought Jitesh for Rs. 20 lakh in the IPL 2022 mega-auction. The swashbuckler justified the decision by notching 234 runs in 12 outings at a brilliant strike rate of 163.64. 44 read his highest score. Notably, Jitesh made his debut in the competition last season. Overall, he owns 1,787 runs in 176 T20 games at 30.28, striking at 147.93.

Will Jitesh get an opportunity?

As Ishan Kishan kept wickets in the opener, Jitesh won't come in the XI by default. It will be a toss-up between him and Rahul Tripathi for the middle-order spot left vacant by Samson. The latter, who was a part of India's initial squad, seems ahead in the pecking order and is likely to receive his debut cap in the second game.