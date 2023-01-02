Sports

Rishabh Pant out of ICU; extent of leg injuries unknown

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 02, 2023, 06:34 pm 3 min read

Pant met with a car accident on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand

In a major development, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been moved out of the ICU. He is yet to undergo MRI scans as the extent of injuries on his knee, toe, and ankle remains unknown. The 25-year-old went through preliminary scans to get rid of brain and spine injuries. Pant met with a car accident on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand.

A look at the latest developments

Pant was taken to the Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre for immediate emergency care in Roorkee. He was then shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun, where he is receiving treatment in a private ward. Notably, the BCCI's panel of doctors is in touch with the ones at Max. Both panels are treating Pant in tandem. The MRI is yet to be performed.

Eyewitnesses describe Pant's car accident

Pant was driving to Roorkee in Uttarakhand to see his mother. As per the eyewitnesses, his car collided with the railing before going up in flames. The people were reportedly able to bring the fire under control after much difficulty. In a couple of photographs that went viral on social media, Pant can be seen with injuries and bruises on his forehead and back.

Pant sustained injuries on leg, forehead, and back

In an official statement shared by the BCCI, the board ensured that Pant will get the best medical treatment. As per the cricket body, the 25-year-old sustained two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and abrasion injuries on his back. The southpaw has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe. However, he is out of danger.

Pant likely to be discharged this week

According to ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI is hopeful of Pant getting discharged this week. Its panel of doctors will then determine the extent of the two suspected ligament tears. This would decide if Pant requires surgery or just rehabilitation. Notably, Pant hasn't started walking yet.

Pant to miss Australia series, IPL

The Australia series will be India's last assignment in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The hosts would need at least three wins to qualify for the final without depending on other results. Pant, who has been a vital part of India's Test team, will miss the series. His absence would also hurt Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pant was excluded from white-ball squads

Pant was not named in Team India's white-ball teams for the Sri Lanka series. Although the BCCI didn't clarify the reason behind his exclusion, it was reported that Pant will undergo a knee-strengthening rehabilitation program for two weeks at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He also missed India's ODI series in Bangladesh before making a comeback for the two-match Test series.