Ashton Agar, Matt Renshaw earn call-ups for 3rd SA Test

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 30, 2022

Renshaw last played a Test in 2018 (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

Ashton Agar and Matt Renshaw have been called up in the Australia squad for the third and final Test versus South Africa, starting January 4. The duo replaced Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc, who both suffered finger fractures during the second Test in Melbourne. Notably, a win in the upcoming fixture would all but seal Australia's berth in the ICC World Test Championship final.

Why does this story matter?

Australia have already sealed the series, clinching the first two games comprehensively.

They, hence, are eyeing a clean sweep besides confirming a WTC final berth in the Sydney Test.

As Green has been doing well in the all-round department, his absence largely hampers the balance.

Though Mitchell Starc has also been a prolific performer, the squad has some potent back-ups for him.

Will Agar get a go?

Agar, who played last of his four Tests in 2017, is a left-arm spinner, who can make significant batting contributions. "Ashton offers a second spin option should the Sydney pitch be conducive to turn," selector Tony Dodemaide said. "He also brings a solid batting component." Notably, Agar has an underwhelming First-Class record. He averages 41.84 and 28.38 with the ball and the bat, respectively.

Will Renshaw bat in the middle order?

In case, the Aussies opt to go with six specialist batters, Matt Renshaw, who has been an opener for the majority of his career, can be slotted in the middle order. Renshaw, who averages 33.47 in 11 Tests, last played in the format in 2018. Notably, the southpaw had a decent run in the middle order for Queensland in last year's Sheffield Shield.

Who will replace Starc?

Though veteran pacer Josh Hazlewood has declared himself fit, head coach Andrew McDonald had indicated that Lance Morris, the fastest bowler in Australia, could be in line for a debut. "In terms of fast bowlers, it's a blessing to have Josh returning while Lance offers a genuine point of difference with his raw pace and skill," Dodemaide said.

Australia squad for Sydney Test vs South Africa

Australia squad for Sydney Test vs South Africa: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Matthew Renshaw, Steven Smith, David Warner