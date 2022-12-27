Sports

Injured Mitchell Starc could miss SCG Test: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 27, 2022, 11:39 am 3 min read

Starc took two wickets in the first innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc could miss the third and final Test against South Africa in Sydney after injuring his finger. He suffered the injury while fielding on the Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). It is understood that Starc dislocated the tip of his middle finger on his bowling hand (left). Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Starc has been a mainstay seamer in the Australian side and is considered to be one of the most prolific wicket-takers.

Starc, who has terrific numbers across formats, seems to have bounced back after a poor run.

After demolishing the West Indies, the senior pacer showed his class in the 1st Test against South Africa.

However, an untimely injury has dented his plight again.

Starc cleared to play at MCG

Starc left for treatment the moment he injured his finger. He returned to the field at the end of South Africa's first innings. Although Starc bowled in the nets before getting back, he didn't bowl in the match thereafter. On Tuesday, Australia's team management informed that Starc has been cleared to play in the remaining match. He also batted in the nets.

Starc took two wickets in the first innings

Starc bowled 13 overs in the first innings as Australia bowled out South Africa for 189. The left-arm seamer took two wickets for 39 runs, including two maiden overs. All-rounder Cameron Green picked a remarkable five-wicket haul in the innings.

Will Starc play the SCG Test?

According to a Cricket Australia (CA) statement, his "condition will be reassessed after the match". The details of the result of his scan are yet to be out. Even if Starc misses the SCG Test, Australia have two spare pacers in the arsenal (Josh Hazlewood and Lance Morris). Considering the spin-friendly conditions in Sydney, Australia could also add a specialist spinner to the squad.

Starc completes 300 wickets in Test cricket

Starc scalped five wickets in the Gabba Test. The left-arm quick breached the 300-wicket mark (301) in the format. He has become only the seventh Aussie bowler to attain the feat in Test cricket. Shane Warne (708), Glenn McGrath (563), Nathan Lyon (454), Dennis Lillee (355), Mitchell Johnson (313), and Brett Lee (310) are the others to do so.

Starc overtakes McDermott in terms of home Test wickets

Starc broke another record in Brisbane. He surpassed former Australian pacer Craig McDermott in terms of Test wickets at home. The latter finished with 193 wickets in the format in home conditions. Starc now has 194 Test scalps in this regard at an average of 26.18. He is only behind Warne (319), McGrath (289), Lyon (232), and Dennis Lillee (231) on the list.