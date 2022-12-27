Sports

AUS vs SA, 2nd Test: Warner's double-century highlights Day 2

AUS vs SA, 2nd Test: Warner's double-century highlights Day 2

Written by V Shashank Dec 27, 2022, 01:04 pm 2 min read

David Warner scored a hundred in his 100th Test (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

David Warner shone with a record-breaking double-century on Day 2 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against South Africa at MCG. Resuming from 45/1, Australia cruised their way to 386/3 at stumps, thanks to sublime knocks from Warner and Steven Smith. Warner looked invincible before being retired hurt on 200. Travis Head (48*) put up a fiery show later. Australia lead by 197 runs.

South Africans fail to take charge

There weren't many joyous moments for SA on Day 2. Marnus Labuschagne (14) was run-out early in the first session. Post that, it was a complete carnage from Warner and Smith. Pacer Anrich Nortje was the solo wicket-taker. Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi failed to offer any threat. Spinner Keshav Maharaj has conceded over 100 runs without taking a wicket.

Warner's double-ton lights up MCG

Warner obliterated the Protea attack as he raced from 32(51) to 200*(254). The southpaw has battered 16 fours and two sixes. He clocked his 25th Test ton. He is the first Australian to score a double-ton in his 100th Test. Interestingly, it was his first hundred in Tests after a wait of three years. He was eventually carried away after being cramped up.

Smith joins the party!

Smith put up a class act as Australia took control of the game. The Run Machine slammed two boundaries off Jansen in the 33rd over. With another boundary off Jansen, Smith brought up his 37th Test fifty in style. He played out Ngidi and Rabada before Nortje pulled the brakes on his innings. Smith scored 85 off 161 deliveries (4s: 9, 6s: 1).

A record stand between Warner and Smith!

Warner and Labuschagne fetched 54 runs before Smith walked in. The pair stitched a behemoth 239-run stand for the third wicket, lifting Australia from 75/2 to 314/3. As per ESPNcricinfo, it is their best-ever partnership in Tests. They bettered their previous tally of 134 runs against India in 2017. It is the eighth-highest partnership by an Aussie duo against SA in Tests.

Head mounts pressure onto SA

Head meant business and found boundaries at will. He slammed seven fours and a six to remain unbeaten on 48(48). He fetched a quick 34*-run stand with Cameron Green before the latter got retired hurt. Head is joined by wicket-keeper Alex Carey (9*).