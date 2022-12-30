Sports

Cricketer Rishabh Pant severely injured in car accident near Roorkee

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 30, 2022, 10:49 am 2 min read

Rishabh Pant injured in major car accident

Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant sustained multiple injuries on Friday morning after his car collided with the divider while traveling to Delhi from Uttarakhand. As per media reports, Pant's car met with an accident near Hammadpur Jhal's Narsan border of Roorkee. According to news outlet Dainik Jagaran, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has been referred to Delhi, where he will undergo plastic surgery.

Pant suffers injuries on leg, forehead

According to the doctors, Pant reportedly sustained injuries on his leg and forehead in the crash. The chairman of Saksham Hospital, Dr. Sushil Nagar, said that the 25-year-old's condition is stable, and he is being referred from Roorkee to the national capital. Numerous pictures of the crash have also gone viral on social media; the vehicle Pant was traveling in looks completely charred.

Eyewitnesses describe Pant's car accident

As per the eyewitnesses, the vehicle of Pant collided with the railing, after which the car went up in flames. Furthermore, the people were reportedly able to bring the fire under control after much difficulty. In a couple of photographs after the car crash, Pant can be seen with injuries and bruises on his forehead and back.

Visuals from Pant's car crash site

Cricketer Rishab Pant met with road accident while traveling Roorkee. pic.twitter.com/3wIVzezavV — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) December 30, 2022

Rishbah Pant shared vacation video on Thursday

In fact, just on Thursday, the Indian cricketer shared a video during his vacation. He had titled the video: "My Silly Point of the day." Pant had reportedly suffered a minor niggle in his knee and was set to travel to Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA). The Southpaw has played 66 T20Is, 33 Tests, and 30 ODIs for Team India.

Pant not part of India's Sri Lanka series

Previously, Pant was not named in Team India's T20I and ODI teams for the Sri Lanka series. The media release of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) didn't clarify the reason behind his exclusion. He was also not part of India's ODI squad in Bangladesh before making a comeback for the two-match Test series against the Bengal Tigers.