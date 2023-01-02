Sports

Adelaide International 1, 2023: Kudermetova marches into R16; Kasatkina ousted

Written by V Shashank Jan 02, 2023, 04:01 pm 2 min read

Linda Noskova stunned Daria Kasatkina in R32 (Source: Twitter/@WTA_insider)

Linda Noskova, the 18-year-old qualifier, ousted third seed Daria Kasatkina in the opening round of the women's singles match at the Adelaide International 1. The Czech teenager beat the six-time WTA titlist 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-3 to advance into R16 of the WTA 500 event. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova defeated American Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-0 in a game that lasted 75 minutes. Here's more.

Key stats from Noskova-Kasatkina's match

Both Noskova and Kasatkina hit three aces each. Noskova converted eight of her 15 break points. She won a total of 117 points in contrast to Kasatkina's 102. Noskova garnered 65 points through serves. As per WTA, she fired 57 winners and won 21 of the 24 points when she came to the net. Notably, Noskova beat Kasatkina in their maiden WTA meet.

Noskova inks these records

Noskova, who was playing only her fifth WTA main draw this week, beat world number eight Kasatkina to record her best-ever win by ranking. As per WTA, she hadn't faced a Top 10 player before and was previously 0-2 against Top 20 opponents. Noskova's previous-best win by ranking came last year in Prague. She overcame then-number 38, Alize Cornet, to reach the semi-finals.

Key stats from Kudermetova-Anisimova's game

Kudermetova fired seven aces to Anisimova's zero. She converted six of her nine break points. She also commanded a 68% win on her first serve and collected a total of 65 points in contrast to Anisimova's 40. The former garnered 30 points through serves, while the latter pocketed 24 in this regard.

Kudermetova's head-to-head record against Anisimova

Kudermetova now has a perfect 2-0 record against Anisimova. The duo's maiden meet was at the 2021 Roland Garros, which the former won 7-6(5), 6-1.

What's next for Kudermetova?

Kudermetova will face the 2019 US Open winner, Bianca Andreescu, who stunned Garbine Muguruza on Day 1. It will be their maiden meet on the WTA tour.