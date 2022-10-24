Sports

Lorenzo Musetti beats Matteo Berrettini, wins Napoli Open: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 24, 2022, 03:36 pm 2 min read

Lorenzo Musetti seized his second ATP title (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Fourth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti torched fellow countryman and second-seeded Matteo Berrettini in straight sets to claim the 2022 Napoli Open. The 20-year-old downed his rival 7-6(5), 6-2 to pocket his second ATP title of the year. As per ATP, the world number 23 became only the ninth player on the Tour to win a title without dropping a set. We decode his stats.

Stats A look at the match stats

In what was an all-Italian final, Musetti held his nerves, conceding just a solitary double fault in contrast to Berrettini (4). The two-time ATP titlist fired four aces to his rival's six. He won a staggering 84% on his first serve and converted two of his seven break points. Musetti garnered 71 points in total and seized the bout in just over two hours.

Information A look at Musetti's run in Napoli

Musetti bested Laslo Dere 7-5, 6-3 in R16. He then hammered Columbian Daniel Galan 6-3, 6-0 in the quarter-finals. The Italian sensation downed Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4 in the semis before routing Berrettini in the final summit clash.

Do you know? Musetti takes a 1-0 lead over Berrettini

Interestingly, it was the pair's maiden ATP Tour meet and Musetti looked commanding as he downed the former world number six and seven-time titlist.

2022 Musetti captures his 30th win in 2022

Musetti now holds a 30-23 win-loss record this season. Ahead of Naples, the Carrara-born was ousted in the semi-finals in Florence and Sofia. He had tasted a third-round exit at the US Open prior, losing in four sets to Ilya Ivashka. Musetti won his maiden ATP title in Hamburg in August, beating teen sensation and then world number six Carlos Alcaraz in three sets.

Career A look at his career record

Musetti now holds a 56-48 win-loss record in men's singles. Across Slams, Musetti has mustered a 6-7 win-loss record. His best run was at the French Open in 2021, where he reached the fourth round. Meanwhile, he has an 11-11 record in ATP 1000 Masters, with the joint-best runs in Madrid and Monte Carlo (third round each) earlier this year.

Information Musetti eyeing a solid finish to the year

Musetti is currently seated third in the ATP Live Race to Milan and has already grabbed a berth at November's Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals for the second successive year.