Sports

Korea Open, Emma Raducanu reaches last eight: Key stats

Korea Open, Emma Raducanu reaches last eight: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 22, 2022, 01:35 pm 2 min read

Raducanu has reached the quarter-finals in Korea (Photo credit: Twitter/@EmmaRaducanu)

Emma Raducanu has reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 Korea Open, beating Yanina Wickmayer. Raducanu beat Wickmayer 6-3, 7-5 and will face Magda Linette next. The Korea Open is a WTA 125 hard-court event which is held in Seoul. Raducanu has had a difficult 2022 and will need to be at her best to win a trophy. Here's more.

Do you know? A look at the key stats

Raducanu served nine aces compared to her opponent's four. However, she clocked more double faults (6) than Wickmayer's two. Raducanu enjoyed a 64% win on the first serve. Raducanu converted five out of 8 break points. Raducanu also won a total of 74 points.

Record Raducanu has a 16-17 record in 2022

Raducanu has raced to a 16-17 win-loss record in 2022. She is yet to win a tournament and recently bowed out in the second round at Slovenia Open. Prior to that, the 2021 US Open winner crashed out in the opening round in this year's edition. Against Wickmayer, this was the 1st meeting between the pair.

Linette Raducanu to face Linette in the quarters

In the quarter-finals, Raducanu will be up against Linette, who overcame Kristina Mladenovic 4-6, 7-6, 6-2. She now has a 2-1 win-loss record over Mladenovic. 3rd seed Linette will be facing Raducanu for the first time in her career. Linette has a 34-24 win-loss record in 2022. She recently lost in the final of the Chennai Open (WTA 250).

Information Lulu Radovic overcomes Anna Blinkova

In another round of 16 match, Lulu Radovic overcame Anna Blinkova 6-4, 7-6. Radovic served four aces and made five double faults. Both players had 68% win on their first serve. Lulu converted three out of seven break points.

Poll Who will win the 2022 Korea Open?