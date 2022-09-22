Sports

'Won't be a ghost,' Federer will stay connected with tennis

Tennis veteran Roger Federer "won't be a ghost" after his retirement from the sport. Federer, who announced that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup, will "stay connected with tennis". Notably, the Swiss ace is unlikely to play singles in the tournament. However, Federer has expressed his desire to play doubles alongside Rafael Nadal. Here are further details.

"I just wanted to let the fans know I won't be a ghost. I love seeing people again, and that's kind of what I wanted to let the fans know that you'll see me again. Now what it could be, in what capacity, I don't know. So I still have to think about that," Federer was quoted as saying by Sky sports.

Last week, legend Federer informed about his decision to retire from tennis through a heartfelt note on Twitter. Federer stated that he will play more tennis in the future, but "just not at Grand Slams or in on the ATP Tour". One of the greatest to brace the sport, Federer will finish with 20 Grand Slams. The impending Laver Cup will be Federer's last.

Team Europe - Roger Federer (Switzerland), Rafael Nadal (Spain), Novak Djokovic (Serbia), Andy Murray (Great Britain), Casper Ruud (Norway), Stefanos Tstitsipas (Greece). Captain: Bjorn Borg, vice-captain: Thomas Enqvist. Team World - Frances Tiafoe (USA), Taylor Fritz (USA), Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada), Diego Schwartzman (Argentina), Alex de Minaur (Australia), Jack Sock (USA). Captain: John McEnroe, vice-captain: Patrick McEnroe.