Sports

Korea Open, Emma Raducanu reaches 2nd round: Key stats

Sep 21, 2022

Raducanu has reached 2nd round in Korea (Photo credit: Twitter/@EmmaRaducanu)

Emma Raducanu has reached the round of 16 at the 2022 Korea Open, beating Moyuka Uchijima. Raducanu beat Moyuka 6-2, 6-4 and will next take on Yanina Wickmayer. The Korea Open is a WTA 125 hard-court event which is held in Seoul. Raducanu has had a difficult 2022 and will need to be at her best to win a trophy. Here's more.

Do you know? A look at the key stats

Raducanu served four aces compared to her opponent's one. However, she clocked more double faults (5) than Moyuka's three. Both players enjoyed a 68% win on the first serve. Raducanu converted five out of six break points. Raducanu also won a total of 60 points.

2022 Raducanu has a 15-17 record in 2022

Raducanu has raced to a 15-17 win-loss record in 2022. She is yet to win a tournament and recently bowed out in the second round at Slovenia Open. Prior to that, the 2021 US Open winner crashed out in the opening round in this year's edition. Against Moyuka, this was the 1st meeting between the pair.

Information Raducanu will face Wickmayer in the second round

Raducanu will face Wickmayer in the second round. Wickmayer beat Linda Fruhvirtova 6-1, 6-4 in their opening contest. She will be facing Raducanu for the first time in he career. Wickmayer has a 19-13 win-loss record in 2022.

Qinwen Japan Open: Zheng Qinwen beats Paula Badosa

The 2022 Japan Open (Toray Pan Pacific Open) is a WTA 500 event held at Ariake Coliseum and Tennis Forest Park in Tokyo, Japan. On Wednesday, Zheng Qinwen knocked out No. 1 seed Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-2 in 78 minutes in the second round. As per WTA, Zheng's overall record this year is 34-15, and 19-15 at tour level.

Garcia Japan Open: Caroline Garcia gets stunned by Zhang Shuai

Zhang Shuai stunned Caroline Garcia 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(5) to advance to the quarterfinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open. It was Zhang's second Top 10 win of the season and handed Garcia just her second loss in her last 15 matches. Notably, Garcia hit 27 aces to set the new mark for most aces in a match this year.