Max Verstappen wins the 2022 United States GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 24, 2022, 03:26 pm 2 min read

Verstappen collected his 75th podium finish (Photo credit: Twitter/@redbullracing)

2022 Formula 1 championship winner Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix to continue his brilliant campaign. Verstappen, who claimed his second championship title at the Japanese Grand Prix on October 9, finished ahead of Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Sergio Perez and George Russell finished fourth and fifth respectively. Here are the stats that have been registered.

Verstappen collected his 75th podium finish and 33rd race win. Verstappen has won 13 races this season - Saudi Arabian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, Miami GP, Spanish GP, Azerbaijan GP, Canadian GP, French GP, Hungarian GP, Belgian GP, Dutch GP, Italian GP, Japanese GP. He has enjoyed 15 podium finishes (third in Monaco, 2nd in Austria). Verstappen claimed his second successive US GP win.

By securing second place, Hamilton claimed his 189th podium finish. In 2022 Formula 1 season, he has seven podium finishes. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Leclerc claimed his 23rd podium in total and 10th this season, including a fifth successive one. Leclerc is second in the standings with 267 points so far. Hamilton is sixth with 198 points, four below fifth-placed Carlos Sainz (202).

In terms of the Constructors, Red Bull are top with 656 points. Ferrari are second with 469 points. Mercedes are third with 416 points. Alpine are fourth with 144 points and are above McLaren (138). Alfa Romeo have 52 points.

Red Bull won their first Constructors championship since 2013. Red Bull also claimed an eighth consecutive win. Verstappen's 13 wins has tied the record set by Michael Schumacher in 2004 and Sebastian Vettel in 2013. Leclerc claimed his first-ever podium finish in Austin. Mercedes driver Russell maintained his consistency, recording his 16th top-five finish of the season.