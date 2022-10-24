Sports

Stockholm Open final, Holger Rune stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas: Key stats

Stockholm Open final, Holger Rune stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 24, 2022, 02:55 pm 2 min read

Holger Rune dished out a commanding show (Source: Twitter/@holgerrune2003)

Holger Rune dished out a commanding show to overcome Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Stockholm Open final. Rune won the match 6-4, 6-4 to win his second tour-level title. Rune has won his second title in 2022, defeating his Greek opponent in style. He has now earned his third Top 5 win. Here we present the key stats.

Do you know? Key stats of the match

Both players served three aces each as Rune clocked a 73% win on the first serve. He also converted two out of four break points. In total, Rune claimed 62 points. He fired 20 winners and saved the one break point he faced.

Stats Rune now leads Tsitsipas 2-0 in H2H meetings

Rune now leads Tsitsipas 2-0 in their ATP head-to-head series after overcoming the 24-year-old at Roland Garros in June. Rune is up to No. 24 in the ATP Live Rankings following his performance at the ATP 250 event. The Dane has raced to a 29-23 win-loss record in 2022. He will next be seen at the Swiss Indoors.

Journey Rune's journey in the tourney

Rune overcame Thiago Monteiro in the round of 32, winning 7-5, 6-2. He then beat Christian Garin 7-6, 6-1. In the quarters, he stunned second seed Cameron Norrie 6-7, 6-3, 6-3. Rune earned another three-set win over Alex de Minaur 4-6, 7-6, 7-5. And now he overcame number one seed Tsitsipas.

Information 2nd teenager to win multiple tour-level titles this year

As per ATP, with his victory over Tsitsipas, the 19-year-old Rune has become just the second teenager to win multiple tour-level titles this year. Rune clinched his maiden tour-level trophy in Munich this year, overcoming Alexander Zverev.