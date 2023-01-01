Sports

Adelaide International 1, 2023: Bianca Andreescu stuns Garbine Muguruza

Written by V Shashank Jan 01, 2023, 05:24 pm 2 min read

Bianca Andreescu has advanced to R16 (Source: Twitter/@Bandreescu_)

Canadian Bianca Andreescu made a stunning comeback to beat two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza in the women's singles match of the Adelaide International 1. Andreescu, a former US Open champion, beat her rival 0-6, 7-6(3), 6-1 in the opening match of the WTA 500 tournament. She will face either number four seed Veronika Kudermetova or Amanda Anisimova. We look at the key stats.

Here's the head-to-head record

22-year-old Andreescu now owns a perfect 3-0 record against former world number one Muguruza. They first met in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Indian Wells, which Andreescu won 6-0, 6-1. Their second match-up was during the R16 fixture of the 2021 Miami Open. Andreescu bagged a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win.

Key stats from the match

Andreescu fired three aces to Muguruza's two. Andreescu, however, recorded four double faults to Muguruza's zero. Both collected 85 points, including 48 from serves. Andreescu converted four of her seven break points and also won a tie-breaker. Notably, she commanded a 67% win on her first serve.

How did Andreescu fare in 2022?

Andreescu concluded the 2022 season with a 20-13 win-loss record. She failed to win a single title. Her best run was at the Bad Homburg Open (WTA 250). She wound up as the runner-up to Caroline Garcia 7-6(5), 4-6, 4-6. Besides, she reached the second rounds of Wimbledon and French Open.

Kanepi stuns Sasnovich in round of 32

In another key result on Day 1, Kaia Kanepi pulled a remarkable comeback to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in over two hours. Kanepi, a seven-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, won a staggering 80% of her first-service points to seal a win. She will be up against either number eight seed Ekaterina Alexandrova or Marketa Vondrousova in the second round.