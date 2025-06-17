What's the story

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her male friend at Gopalpur sea beach in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The crime reportedly took place on Sunday evening when the two were celebrating the Raja festival.

As per the survivor's complaint, she and her friend were sitting at a secluded spot when around 10 men on three motorcycles approached them and began taking pictures, threatening to upload them online.