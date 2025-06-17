Odisha: Man tied up while female friend gang-raped at beach
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her male friend at Gopalpur sea beach in Odisha's Ganjam district.
The crime reportedly took place on Sunday evening when the two were celebrating the Raja festival.
As per the survivor's complaint, she and her friend were sitting at a secluded spot when around 10 men on three motorcycles approached them and began taking pictures, threatening to upload them online.
Crime details
Accused took the woman to abandoned house
The group allegedly attacked the woman's male friend, tying his hands. They then dragged the woman to an abandoned house nearby, where three of them reportedly took turns raping her.
After the incident, the survivor and her friend went to the Gopalpur police station and lodged a complaint.
The police have since detained eight people in connection with the case, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M told reporters on Tuesday.
Ongoing investigations
Manhunt has been launched for others involved in the crime
SP Vivek said, "So far, eight people have been detained in connection with the case. The accused are all adults and are being interrogated."
"Medical examinations of the survivor and all suspects are being conducted. The survivor's condition is stable," he added.
Police sources told PTI that a manhunt has been launched for others involved in the crime, and further investigations are underway.