BJD dissolves all state-level frontal organizations
What's the story
The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has dissolved all its state-level frontal organizations.
The decision, which was announced on Sunday, is viewed as a strategic move ahead of the party's upcoming organizational elections.
The disbanded bodies include the Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Biju Yuva Janata Dal, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal, Biju Shramika Samukhya, Legal Cell, and Apravasi Cell.
Restructuring strategy
BJD's restructuring efforts follow 2024 electoral setback
This decision comes after the party's electoral setback in 2024 and is part of a larger restructuring strategy.
Senior party leader and MLA Pratap Keshari Deb has been reappointed as the state returning officer for these organizational polls, his third consecutive term in the role.
"I express my gratitude to our beloved leader...for appointing me as State Returning Officer," Deb said.
Election plan
BJD's organizational elections to be conducted in 4 phases
Deb has also revealed that the organizational elections will be held in four phases, starting from the grassroots level, block, district, and finally state levels.
An election schedule will be prepared soon with officers to conduct and monitor the elections appointed before the process begins.
He assured that the entire organizational election process would be completed within three months.
Future goals
BJD aims to strengthen party ahead of 2027 elections
The BJD's restructuring efforts are to strengthen the party from the grassroots to the state level ahead of the Panchayat and urban local body elections scheduled for 2027.
Despite recent challenges, party leaders maintain that the BJD remains a leading political force in Odisha.
They believe this strategic move will help consolidate their position and prepare them for future electoral battles.