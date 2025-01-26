'Vote-from-home' for elderly sparks controversy in Delhi
What's the story
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing the "vote-from-home" scheme in Delhi.
AAP alleged that BJP workers were present when election officials visited senior citizens at home.
The allegation was backed by a video shared by AAP, in which an elderly woman alleged that BJP members were present when she voted at home.
However, the authenticity of the video could not be verified.
Official response
Delhi CEO clarifies 'vote-from-home' initiative
Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi has hit back at the AAP's allegations.
The CEO said that representatives of all parties are allowed to accompany election officials during home visits.
The CEO's office further clarified that the "vote-from-home" facility is only for those aged 85 and above and persons with disabilities (PwD).
So far, they have received 6,447 applications from senior citizens and 1,058 from PwD voters for the service.
Voting process
ECI ensures confidentiality and transparency in home voting
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has assured that the home voting process is confidential and follows ECI guidelines. The entire process is also recorded on video to ensure transparency.
It was also clarified that voters who opt to vote from home will not be permitted to cast their votes at polling stations on election day.
Kejriwal's concerns
AAP chief questions BJP's involvement in home voting
Meanwhile, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal asked why only BJP agents were allowed to accompany election officials if representatives of other parties weren't.
The ECI reiterated that their initiative seeks to make voting more accessible for senior citizens and PwD voters, asking those facing issues to contact local election offices or call the helpline at 1950.