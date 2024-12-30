Summarize Simplifying... In short Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has pledged to provide a monthly salary of ₹18,000 to priests if his party wins the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

This initiative, part of a series of welfare schemes, will begin registration on December 31.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a new welfare scheme

Kejriwal promises ₹18,000 salary for priests if AAP wins Delhi

01:18 pm Dec 30, 2024

What's the story Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a new welfare scheme, the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana. Under this initiative, temple priests and gurdwara granthis will get a monthly salary of ₹18,000 if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returns to power in the upcoming Delhi elections. "Priests and granthis have been the custodians of our religious customs, serving society selflessly. Unfortunately, no one has ever taken care of their financial well-being," Kejriwal said during a press conference on Monday.

Registration details

Scheme registration to begin on December 31

Kejriwal also announced that the registration for this scheme will start from December 31 at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. He intends to start the process there himself. The former CM urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to not block this initiative, saying, "Blocking this will be akin to committing a sin as they are our bridge to God."

Welfare initiatives

Kejriwal's welfare schemes and Delhi election preparations

The Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana is the latest in the AAP's series of welfare schemes, following the Sanjeevani Yojana and Mahila Samman Yojana. The former provides free healthcare for seniors above 60 years of age while the latter offers ₹2,100 in assistance for women. The Delhi Assembly elections are due before February 2024, with AAP eyeing a third consecutive term after winning 67 (2015) and 63 (2020) out of 70 seats.

Election controversy

Kejriwal criticizes BJP over voter manipulation allegations

During the press conference, Kejriwal also slammed the BJP over allegations of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya voters in Delhi. He demanded the arrest of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, alleging he has data on Rohingya resettlement. Puri had earlier dismissed AAP's allegations of voter manipulation through "Operation Lotus." While the AAP has announced candidates for all seats, Congress has announced names for 47 candidates so far. The BJP is yet to announce its candidate list.