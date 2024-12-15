Summarize Simplifying... In short Priyanka Vadra criticized PM Modi's Parliament speech as dull, likening it to a double maths period.

Modi, in his speech, accused the Nehru-Gandhi family of undermining the Constitution and presented 11 resolutions for India's future, which were dismissed as "hollow" by the Congress.

What's the story Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Parliament, calling it "boring" and likening it to a "double period of mathematics." She said she was disappointed by the fact that "the PM has not spoken one thing which is new." Vadra also noted the reactions of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during the speech, some of whom, according to her, seemed disinterested.

Observations

Vadra criticizes BJP leaders' reactions to Modi's speech

Vadra further took a dig at the reactions of BJP leaders during PM Modi's speech. She wrote, "(JP) Nadda ji was also rubbing hands but as soon as Modi ji looked at him, he started acting as if he is listening attentively." She added that "Amit Shah also had his hand on head, (Piyush) Goyal ji was going off to sleep."

Accusations

Modi accuses Nehru-Gandhi family of undermining Constitution

During his speech, PM Modi accused the Nehru-Gandhi family of undermining the Constitution. He said, "One family of Congress left no stone unturned in hurling a blow to the Constitution." The prime minister cited decisions taken by former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi as examples. He stressed that his government has worked to strengthen India's unity since 2014.

Criticism

Congress dismisses Modi's resolutions as 'hollow'

PM Modi also presented 11 resolutions for India's future, focusing on inclusive development and zero tolerance for corruption. However, the Congress dismissed these resolutions as "hollow" and questioned the lack of discussion on the Adani issue. "They talk about the Constitution but are using it to benefit one individual, creating a monopoly," Congress MP KC Venugopal said. Other opposition leaders also slammed the speech for ignoring local issues like Sambhal, law and order in Uttar Pradesh, and the Manipur crisis.