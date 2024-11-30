Summarize Simplifying... In short Prime Minister Modi criticized the opposition for damaging India's democratic image through spreading "lies and rumors".

He praised BJP's achievements, including electoral successes in Odisha, Haryana, and Maharashtra, and highlighted upcoming initiatives in Odisha.

Modi urged citizens and BJP workers to counteract the opposition's misinformation and remain vigilant. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

PM Modi was addressing BJP workers in Bhubaneswar

'Those who consider power as birthright...': PM Modi slams opposition

By Snehil Singh 12:12 pm Nov 30, 202412:12 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties, accusing them of spreading propaganda against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. He alleged that these parties have "crushed" the spirit of the Constitution and disregarded democratic norms. "Those who consider power as their birthright have not been in power at the Centre for the last decade," he said during his address to BJP workers in Bhubaneswar.

Accusations

PM Modi accuses opposition of damaging India's democratic image

PM Modi said he laments what he sees as a disturbing shift in the opposition's conduct, saying dissent has transformed into attempts to malign India's democratic image. He accused them of spreading "lies and rumors," which he said was a major challenge for the country. The PM urged BJP workers and citizens to actively fight against such moves, saying, "Those who love the country and respect the Constitution should foil such attempts and expose the lies."

Achievements

PM Modi highlights BJP's contributions and electoral successes

PM Modi also emphasized the BJP's work in Odisha, even when it was not in power. He mentioned victories in Odisha, Haryana, and Maharashtra as evidence of the party's growing footprint. The PM said the results from Odisha surprised many as they doubted the BJP's ability to form a government there. He also highlighted Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha who became President, as proof of the BJP's dedication to inclusivity.

Initiatives

PM Modi discusses upcoming events and initiatives in Odisha

Looking ahead, PM Modi spoke of upcoming events like 'Operation Demonstration, 2024' in Puri on Navy Day and 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' in Bhubaneswar. He spoke about schemes like the 'Subhadra Yojana,' meant to empower women and keep election promises like paddy procurement at ₹3,100 per quintal. The prime minister ended his speech by asking people to remain vigilant against the opposition's attempts to mislead citizens and urged BJP workers to remain alert.