If trends continue, Hemant is set to become Chief Minister for a third term, further strengthening the Sorens's political influence in Jharkhand.

JMM is leading in 33 out of 43 seats

Hemant-Kalpana: Power couple behind JMM's spectacular performance in Jharkhand

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:53 pm Nov 23, 202404:53 pm

What's the story The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren, will get a second consecutive term in Jharkhand. According to the Election Commission's latest update, the party is leading in 33 out of 43 seats it contested. The news has sparked celebrations among party workers. The Sorens, mockingly called "Bunty aur Babli" by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, have defied anti-incumbency and corruption allegations.

Debut impact

Kalpana Soren's political debut strengthens JMM

Kalpana entered active politics after Hemant's arrest earlier this year, and was instrumental in reviving the party. Hemant is currently leading in Barhait by 17,347 votes while Kalpana is ahead by 1,612 votes in Gandey after 14 rounds of counting. The JMM's campaign strategy brilliantly tapped tribal sentiments after Hemant's arrest in a money-laundering case related to a land scam. This turned BJP's criticism into voter sympathy.

Populist appeal

JMM's populist initiatives resonate with voters

In the larger electoral picture, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is ahead with 51 seats of 81 in Jharkhand. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is behind with 27 seats, while other parties have three seats. JMM's populist initiatives such as Maiyan Samman Yojna, farm loan waivers, and free electricity up to 200 units have resonated with voters. Their promises to hike financial assistance for women and expand welfare schemes made them more appealing.

Campaign fallout

BJP's aggressive campaign fails to counter JMM

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, campaigned aggressively against JMM. They accused the party of corruption and misgovernance and questioned the coalition's decision to remove Champai Soren as Chief Minister. However, despite these efforts, BJP couldn't counter JMM's strong tribal support base and welfare-driven agenda. If current trends continue, Hemant will assume office as Chief Minister for a third term, further solidifying the Sorens's influence in Jharkhand's political landscape.