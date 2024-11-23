Hemant-Kalpana: Power couple behind JMM's spectacular performance in Jharkhand
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren, will get a second consecutive term in Jharkhand. According to the Election Commission's latest update, the party is leading in 33 out of 43 seats it contested. The news has sparked celebrations among party workers. The Sorens, mockingly called "Bunty aur Babli" by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, have defied anti-incumbency and corruption allegations.
Kalpana Soren's political debut strengthens JMM
Kalpana entered active politics after Hemant's arrest earlier this year, and was instrumental in reviving the party. Hemant is currently leading in Barhait by 17,347 votes while Kalpana is ahead by 1,612 votes in Gandey after 14 rounds of counting. The JMM's campaign strategy brilliantly tapped tribal sentiments after Hemant's arrest in a money-laundering case related to a land scam. This turned BJP's criticism into voter sympathy.
JMM's populist initiatives resonate with voters
In the larger electoral picture, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is ahead with 51 seats of 81 in Jharkhand. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is behind with 27 seats, while other parties have three seats. JMM's populist initiatives such as Maiyan Samman Yojna, farm loan waivers, and free electricity up to 200 units have resonated with voters. Their promises to hike financial assistance for women and expand welfare schemes made them more appealing.
BJP's aggressive campaign fails to counter JMM
Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, campaigned aggressively against JMM. They accused the party of corruption and misgovernance and questioned the coalition's decision to remove Champai Soren as Chief Minister. However, despite these efforts, BJP couldn't counter JMM's strong tribal support base and welfare-driven agenda. If current trends continue, Hemant will assume office as Chief Minister for a third term, further solidifying the Sorens's influence in Jharkhand's political landscape.