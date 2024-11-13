Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP has called for Delhi schools to close due to hazardous air pollution levels.

Delhi, now the world's most polluted city, surpassing Lahore, is experiencing its worst air quality of the season, with PM2.5 levels over 400 and PM10 levels beyond 1,000.

The winter season, coupled with illegal farm fires, exacerbates the city's pollution crisis, posing a significant risk to vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.

BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva

BJP demands closure of Delhi schools amid hazardous air pollution

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called on the Delhi government to immediately shut down all schools up to Class 5 in light of the city's dangerous air pollution levels. Criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its failure to control pollution, BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said it has turned Delhi into a "gas chamber." He also raised concerns over the absence of adequate government clinics to tackle health issues arising from poor air quality.

Pollution statistics

Delhi's air quality index reaches alarming levels

Sachdeva emphasized that vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly are more susceptible to the pollution. He noted that the city's PM2.5 levels have crossed 400, while PM10 levels have gone beyond 1,000. Delhi witnessed its first dense fog of the season on Wednesday with "very poor" air quality. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 366 at 9:00am.

Global ranking

Delhi surpasses Lahore as world's most polluted city

According to Swiss group IQAir, Delhi has now overtaken Lahore as the world's most polluted city with an AQI score above 1,000. However, India's pollution authority recorded a slightly lower AQI of around 350. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also observed that visibility fell to 100 meters in some areas by 8:00am due to the pollution.

Seasonal impact

Winter season exacerbates Delhi's pollution crisis

Delhi's pollution crisis is especially acute every winter as cold air traps dust and emissions. The city's temperature dropped to 17 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning from 17.9 degrees on Tuesday, according to the IMD. Smoke from illegal farm fires in Punjab and Haryana also plays a major role in this environmental crisis.