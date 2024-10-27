Summarize Simplifying... In short Congress MLA Ansari is facing backlash for his derogatory remarks about Sita Soren, with BJP leaders and Union Minister Annapurna Devi demanding an apology.

Soren expressed her shock and anger, stating that the tribal population is also upset.

Meanwhile, BJP announced an alliance with AJSU, JD-U, and LJP for the upcoming assembly elections, with seat distributions already decided. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ansari called Sita Soren a 'rejected' player

Congress MLA booked over 'rejected goods' remarks on Sita Soren

By Chanshimla Varah 02:26 pm Oct 27, 202402:26 pm

What's the story Jharkhand Congress leader Irfan Ansari is in hot water for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sita Soren. An FIR has been registered against him in Jamtara district for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), Jharkhand's Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Neha Arora, said. Speaking to the media, Ansari had called his political opponent "rejected" and a "borrowed player."

Twitter Post

Watch Ansari's remarks here

Backlash

BJP leaders condemn Ansari's remarks, demand apology

Union Minister Annapurna Devi has also condemned Ansari's remarks, slamming the Congress party's mentality. She asked if Rahul Gandhi would revoke tickets from such people. Soren said she was in disbelief at the comments and demanded an apology from Ansari. "I am unable to understand where he gets the courage to make such statements," she said. "The party has informed the Election Commission about his statement. We will not forgive him... The entire tribal population is angry," she declared.

Response

Soren warns of fierce opposition, alleges women's safety at risk

Another BJP leader, Ragini Singh, accused Congress of having a policy that insults women. "It is the policy of Congress to comment on a woman but BJP policy is to respect...women whether they are of Congress or of BJP," Singh said. The BJP has announced an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party for the upcoming assembly elections. The BJP will contest 68 seats, AJSU 10, JD-U two, and LJP one seat.