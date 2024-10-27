Congress MLA booked over 'rejected goods' remarks on Sita Soren
Jharkhand Congress leader Irfan Ansari is in hot water for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sita Soren. An FIR has been registered against him in Jamtara district for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), Jharkhand's Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Neha Arora, said. Speaking to the media, Ansari had called his political opponent "rejected" and a "borrowed player."
Watch Ansari's remarks here
BJP leaders condemn Ansari's remarks, demand apology
Union Minister Annapurna Devi has also condemned Ansari's remarks, slamming the Congress party's mentality. She asked if Rahul Gandhi would revoke tickets from such people. Soren said she was in disbelief at the comments and demanded an apology from Ansari. "I am unable to understand where he gets the courage to make such statements," she said. "The party has informed the Election Commission about his statement. We will not forgive him... The entire tribal population is angry," she declared.
Soren warns of fierce opposition, alleges women's safety at risk
Another BJP leader, Ragini Singh, accused Congress of having a policy that insults women. "It is the policy of Congress to comment on a woman but BJP policy is to respect...women whether they are of Congress or of BJP," Singh said. The BJP has announced an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party for the upcoming assembly elections. The BJP will contest 68 seats, AJSU 10, JD-U two, and LJP one seat.