ED detains minister's aide and house help

Jharkhand: ED arrests Congress leader's secretary after ₹35cr cash recovery

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:06 am May 07, 202410:06 am

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED), late on Monday night, arrested the personal secretary to Jharkhand Rural Development Minister (JRDM) Alamgir Alam—Sanjeev Lal—and Lal's house help Jahangir Alam. The detentions came on the day ₹35.23 crore in cash was recovered from a residence, allegedly occupied by Jahangir, in Ranchi. The arrests were made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Seizure details

Cash seizure linked to ongoing rural development probe

On Monday, the ED conducted a search operation at a 2BHK apartment in Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi. During this operation, officials seized over ₹32 crore in cash and an additional ₹3 crore from other locations inspected by the agency—the total cash seizure amounted to ₹35.23 crore. The cash was found in steel trunks at the apartment. The raids were linked to an ongoing inquiry linked to former JRDM Chief Engineer Virendra K Ram.

Raids in Ranchi

8 currency machines used to count recovered money

Social media posts and images on Monday's raid shared widely depicted ED officials unloading stacks of currency from sizable bags within a two-bedroom flat situated at Gadikhana Chowk. Eight currency counting machines were utilized, alongside bank personnel, to determine the precise amount, predominantly comprising ₹500 notes. Central paramilitary personnel were stationed for security at the building housing the flat.

Background

Ram arrested in 2023

Previously, a significant sum was seized from one of Ram's associates in 2019. Subsequently, the ED assumed control of the case under the PMLA. Later, Ram was apprehended by the ED in February 2023 in connection to a money laundering investigation tied to alleged discrepancies in the execution of certain schemes of the Jharkhand Rural Development Ministry.

Reactions

Money stolen from public: Narendra Modi

Meanwhile, reacting to the ED raids in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Mountains of currency notes are being found in Jharkhand, this is the money stolen from the public." However, Alamgir denied any wrongdoing and said, "I have no official information regarding this so far... I have been watching TV and it says the premises are linked to the official PS (private secretary) provided to me by the government."

Political fallout

ED operations spark political controversy

The ED operations have stirred political controversy amid the Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party has sought intervention from the Election Commission of India, while the Congress has questioned the timing of these operations. Alamgir, who also serves as parliamentary affairs minister of the state, has said he will withhold comments until the conclusion of the ED's investigation.