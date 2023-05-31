India

Aspiring model alleges rape, blackmailing by Ranchi man; accused booked

Aspiring model alleges rape, blackmailing by Ranchi man; accused booked

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 31, 2023, 05:59 pm 2 min read

Aspiring model has alleged rape and blackmailing by Ranchi man

An aspiring model from Bihar has accused the owner of a grooming academy in Ranchi, Jharkhand, of raping and blackmailing her. The girl reportedly came to Ranchi for modeling but was forced to shift to Mumbai due to the abuse. Meanwhile, following the victim's complaint, the Mumbai Police booked the accused named Tanveer Khan, who denied all the charges in a video message.

Woman alleges she was raped and harassed since 2021: Report

A native of Bhagalpur in Bihar, the victim reportedly met Khan in Bihar, while attending a modeling workshop. She claimed that he had raped her, harassed her, and blackmailed her since 2021, ANI reported. The accused had also allegedly threatened her with severe repercussions if she reported the abuse to police or anyone else, the girl told ANI.

Accused forced me to marry him and change religion: Victim

The woman further alleged in her complaint that she befriended Khan, who introduced himself as Yash, at the Ranchi grooming institute. She subsequently learned his real name, though. She claimed that Khan made her drunk during Holi celebrations and took intimate pictures of her. He then started using physical violence and extortion to coerce her into marrying him and changing her religion.

Watch: Testimonies from victim and Mumbai Police's response

Victim demands protection, case transferred from Mumbai to Ranchi

Fearing for her safety, she requested security from Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. The Mumbai Police stated that they are conducting a thorough investigation and that the case has been transferred to Ranchi for further proceedings. Khan has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376(2)(N), 328, 506, 504, and 323, and IT Act section 67. So far, no significant action has been taken.

Accused Khan denies allegations, levels counter-accusations