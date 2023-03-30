JP Taparia buys India's costliest home for Rs. 369 crore
The family of JP Taparia, the founder of Famy Care, has bought India's most expensive home for Rs. 369 crore, reported Economic Times. The see-facing triplex apartment is on the 26th, 27th, and 28th floors of the upcoming Lodha Malabar tower in south Mumbai's Walkeshwar area. Recently, Bajaj Group's director Niraj Bajaj bought a triplex flat for Rs. 240 crore on the same property.
Taparia's apartment spread across 27,160 sq ft
According to reports, the apartment is spread across 27,160 sq ft, which translates to around Rs. 1.36 lakh per sq ft, making it the country's most expensive deal for a residence. Furthermore, in what could be India's biggest real estate deal, DMart founder Radhakishan Damani's family members and associates bought 28 housing units worth Rs. 1,238 crore in Mumbai in February.