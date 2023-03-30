India

JP Taparia buys India's costliest home for Rs. 369 crore

JP Taparia buys India's costliest home for Rs. 369 crore

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 30, 2023, 07:00 pm 1 min read

The apartment is spread across 27,160 sq ft, per reports

The family of JP Taparia, the founder of Famy Care, has bought India's most expensive home for Rs. 369 crore, reported Economic Times. The see-facing triplex apartment is on the 26th, 27th, and 28th floors of the upcoming Lodha Malabar tower in south Mumbai's Walkeshwar area. Recently, Bajaj Group's director Niraj Bajaj bought a triplex flat for Rs. 240 crore on the same property.

Taparia's apartment spread across 27,160 sq ft

According to reports, the apartment is spread across 27,160 sq ft, which translates to around Rs. 1.36 lakh per sq ft, making it the country's most expensive deal for a residence. Furthermore, in what could be India's biggest real estate deal, DMart founder Radhakishan Damani's family members and associates bought 28 housing units worth Rs. 1,238 crore in Mumbai in February.