Niraj Bajaj buys India's most expensive home for Rs. 252cr

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 15, 2023

The 68-year-old industrialist currently resides in a building on Peddar Road in Mumbai (Photo credit: Twitter/@akhilesh_maihar)

Bajaj Group's director Niraj Bajaj has bought India's most expensive home for Rs. 252 crore, reported DNA. This was a record-breaking deal for an 18,000 sq ft triplex flat in the upcoming Lodha Malabar tower in south Mumbai's Walkeshwar area. Before Bajaj's purchase, Balkrishan Goenka of the Welspun Group held the record for buying the most expensive home for Rs. 240 crore.

Bajaj to live on 3 top floors of the building

According to DNA, the rate of the building is Rs. 1.4 lakh per sq ft. Bajaj bought the top three floors of the building, along with eight parking spots. The 68-year-old industrialist currently resides in a building on Peddar Road, per reports. Reportedly, Bajaj has made a token payment for now and the remaining amount would be paid after the building's certification.