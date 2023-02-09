Lifestyle

Here are 5 must-visit art festivals in India

Feb 09, 2023

These art festivals will give you a glimpse of India's rich culture and traditions

Known for its diversity and amazing culture, India excels in the field of creativity, vision, and innovation by organizing several art events around the country. Art festivals can be truly enriching for creative minds as they get an opportunity to discover traditional and refreshing art forms through paintings, photography, ceramics, sculptures, and more. Here are five popular Indian art festivals you must visit.

India Art Fair

Started in 2008, the India Art Fair is an annual event held in New Delhi. This year, the event will be organized from February 9-February 12. Leading galleries and artists from South America, the USA, Europe, and Asia participate in the event. The event comprises art installations, workshops, interactive programs, art walks, and auditorium talks along with a beautiful arts and culture exhibit.

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival was first started in 1999 by the Kala Ghoda Association to promote and preserve the heritage of South Mumbai. This year, the nine-day-long festival will be to till February 12 at the Kala Ghoda Art District, Mumbai. The festival organizes 500 exhibitions, events, and workshops across 14 verticals comprising art, theater, concerts, films, music, etc.

Taj Mahotsav

One of the most colorful art festivals in India, the Taj Mahotsav was started in 1992. It allows you to witness the country's rich and traditional arts, dance, music, food, and crafts. This 10-day-long festival has over 400 artisans from all over the world showcasing their work. Held in Shilpigram, Agra, the festival will be organized from February 18-February 27 this year.

Surajkund Crafts Mela

One of the most beautiful multi-cultural arts festivals in India and the largest crafts fair in the world, the Surajkund Crafts Mela or International Crafts Mela is held in Faridabad every year. The festival was first started in 1987 to promote traditional art, handicrafts, handlooms, and food. Usually held in the first fortnight of February, the entry fee ranges between Rs. 100-Rs. 200.

Ellora-Ajanta International Festival

Celebrated in the month of October or January, the Ellora-Ajanta International Festival is a three-day-long event reflecting the country's history, culture, and traditions. The festival also appreciates the architecture and monuments of the district. Organized in Aurangabad's Jaisingpura area, the festival comprises folk performing arts and music, exhibits, and food. After a seven-year gap, the festival will begin on February 12 this year.