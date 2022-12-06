Lifestyle

5 picturesque bachelorette party destinations in India

5 picturesque bachelorette party destinations in India

Written by Sneha Das Dec 06, 2022, 04:49 pm 2 min read

These destinations in India are perfect for hosting your bachelorette party

Weddings are all about bidding adieu to your exciting bachelor life and starting a new chapter with your partner with all love and warmth. However, spending the last few days with your squad must be on your list before you ring in celebrations for the big day. Here are five bachelorette party destinations in India for a super-fun trip with your gang.

Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu

Also called the French capital of India, Pondicherry is surrounded by a serene atmosphere, novel architecture, and stunning beaches. With a French connection, Pondicherry's 18th-century buildings and quaint old cobbled streets will take you back to the ancient era. If you are looking for a memorable and relaxed bachelorette party, then the vintage setting of Pondicherry surrounded by flamboyant bougainvillea blooms won't disappoint you.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur is the best place if you are planning a royal bachelorette party amid open skies, and sprawling forts, mansions, and palaces. The City of Lakes has an ethnic culture and luxurious vibe along with breathtaking architecture and amazing traditional food. You can shop for your bridal wear and jewelry from here. You can also enjoy camel and boat rides here.

Spiti Valley, Ladakh

Located in Ladakh, Spiti Valley is a beautiful cold mountainous desert that offers picturesque views of the blue lakes, barren Himalayas, pretty towns, and stunning monasteries. If you want to host your bachelor party in a not-so-commercial destination with loads of adventure activities, then this is the place for you. Also called Little Tibet, you can enjoy river rafting, camping, and trekking here.

Goa, Maharashtra

How can we miss Goa when we are talking about bachelor trips and fun parties? The party capital of India houses some of the liveliest nightclubs and karaoke bars where you can dance your heart out with your squad. Don't forget to explore the sandy beaches here like Anjuna, Arpora, Palolem, Calangute, Baga, etc. Also, try out the delicious seafood and cocktails when here.

Alleppey, Kerala

This little city of Allepey in Kerala is well-known for its rustic backwaters, and houseboat cruises. You and your squad will come back feeling refreshed and recharged for your busy wedding preparations after this trip. You can go for soothing pampering sessions and Ayurvedic massages here or buy some fragrant spices and filter coffee, and the Kerala saree from local shops.