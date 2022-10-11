Lifestyle

5 exciting hiking trails in Maharashtra that you must explore

Written by Sneha Das Oct 11, 2022, 02:00 am 2 min read

Maharashtra has a lot of adventurous hiking trails to explore.

One of the most popular destinations for adventure tourism, Maharashtra is home to one of India's finest weekend getaway locations, despite being a large commercial and industrial center. Prominent for its stunning culture, nature, and beautiful atmosphere, Maharashtra is the perfect place for hikes, walks, and treks. Check out five of Maharashtra's most exciting and adventurous hiking trails.

Beginner friendly Visapur

Located just two hours away from Mumbai and five kilometers from Lonavala, Visapur is the perfect hiking destination for beginners. The hiking trail starts from Bhaje village which is located close to the Mumbai-Pune express highway. The trail is well-defined with boulders that lead you to the Visapur fort ruins. The unique staircase waterfalls are the main attraction of this hike.

Mythological importance Bhimashankar

Located 100 kilometers from Pune and 223 kilometers from Mumbai, Bhimashankar is a popular temple town that serves as the source of the Bhima River, a significant river in Maharashtra. The trail takes you through the heart of the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary. The total duration to complete this journey is roughly six hours. It is considered a moderate trek for an active person.

Overnight camping Rajmachi

Located 171.5 kilometers from Pune and 314.2 kilometers from Mumbai, Rajmachi is often called the "Stairway to heaven." Rajmachi gives you an opportunity to hike through the lush greens of the region, stunning waterfalls, and the twin forts of Shrivardhan and Manaranjan. This trail offers scenic views of the Western Ghats and allows you to plan overnight camping stays in tents.

Monsoon hike Devkund waterfall

One of the best monsoon hikes in Maharashtra, the Devkund Waterfall is located 123.5 kilometers from Mumbai and 98.8 kilometers from Pune. The two-three hour hike via the well-marked trails takes you through dense forests and some beautiful streams. Don't forget to carry a hiking raincoat as the area is prone to unpredictable rains. It is also advisable to hire a guide here.

Fort hill Harishchandragad

Located in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, Harishchandragad is a beautiful fort hill that is perfect for a moderate-level hike. The Harishchandragad fort is ancient and dates back to the 6th century. Located 1436 meters above sea level, the six-hour hike takes you through fields and forests to reach the magnificent fort. The Konkan cliff is the main attraction of this trek route.