Lifestyle

Have you checked NASA's Astronomy Picture of the Day yet?

Have you checked NASA's Astronomy Picture of the Day yet?

Written by Lahari Basu Oct 10, 2022, 07:49 pm 2 min read

(Photo credit: Betul Turksoy) The image also has the dates when each position was captured over two months

If Space and the cosmos pique your interest, NASA's daily astronomy pictures will definitely find a spot in your heart. NASA features a different and unique photograph of our Universe every day with a brief explanation by a professional astronomer. Today's Picture of the Day is this surreal photo of a Double Lunar Analemma over Turkey, captured by architect and astrophotographer Betul Turksoy.

Figure-8 curve Imaging an analemma of the Moon

"An analemma is that figure-8 curve you get when you mark the position of the Sun at the same time each day for one year," read the explanation. To capture an analemma of the Moon one must wait a little longer. "On average, the Moon returns to the same position in the sky about 50 minutes and 29 seconds later each day."

Lunar month Analemma-like curve forms over one lunar month

If you are intrigued about how this incredible image was captured, read on. To trace the full cycle, the moon must be photographed 50 minutes and 29 seconds later every following day from the first day. Over one lunar month, it will trace out an analemma-like curve since the actual position of the moon wanders owing to its tilted and elliptical orbit.

Two months Double lunar analemma

If you are wondering why there are two sets of moons in similar positions, here's why: "Since the featured image was taken over two months, it actually shows a double lunar analemma," read the explanation. The point where the moon seems to have vanished is where the crescent phases are too thin and become a new moon. The photo was shot during July and August.

Instagram Post Check out the astrophotographer's Instagram post

Instagram post A post shared by betul_turksoy on October 10, 2022 at 7:16 pm IST