Check out Ladakh's 5 most enthralling trekking trails

Ladakh offers serenity and thrill in equal measures. While one side showcases its snow-capped mountains and turquoise waters, the other reveals its rugged terrains and tormenting weather conditions. Either way, it has all the makings of the perfect destination for hikers around the world. Let's check out five trails in Ladakh that you must bookmark for your upcoming hike.

Baby trek Sham Valley Trek

Sham Valley Trek is an easy, picture-perfect hike that even children can embark upon. It's also called a "baby trek" but can take you about three days to reach the maximum altitude of 3,874 meters. The route passes through small villages where you can spend nights with the locals and savor their cuisine. On the way, you will also spot lots of ancient monasteries.

Sand dunes Nubra Valley Trek from Phyang to Hunder

This trek ranks moderate and may take you five days to complete it. Lasermo La pass, which is the highest point of this trek, is situated at an altitude of 5,438 meters. It is snow-covered even during peak summer and offers beautiful vistas of the Karakoram range. Enjoy the views of sand dunes and the 32-meter-tall Maitreya Buddha statue at Hunder during this journey.

Two routes Markha Valley Trek

Markha Valley Trek happens to be among the most popular treks in Ladakh. The valley runs parallel to the Indus Valley, wedged between Stok Kangri and Zanskar ranges. The hike can easily take you six to eight days and can be done from two different routes. One route, which is quite long, begins from Spituk, while the second and easier route starts from Chilling.

Testing Lamayuru to Alchi Trek

Lamayuru to Alchi is a five-day trek and may push your limit to the maximum. The hike will take you through two tough passes - Kongskil La which is 4,948 meters above the ground and Stakspi La which is situated at an altitude of 5,153 meters. During the journey, you can stay with locals in remote villages and experience the Ladakhi culture.

Peak Stok Kangri Trek

Stok Kangri is not for the faint-hearted as the peak is located 6,153 meters above sea level. To trek here, it is important for you to have mountaineering skills and experience with gears such as crampons, axe, ropes, etc. Be prepared to go through some really strenuous days, about four to six of them to conquer the summit.