5 excellent books for those wanting to overcome perfectionism

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 06, 2022, 03:40 pm 3 min read

Read these five books to break free from perfectionism

Perfectionism isn't necessarily bad until it gets the better of you. When you are obsessed with perfectionism, your mind will only focus on finding flaws in things, people, and circumstances. This may also lead to setting unrealistic expectations and goals, both of which may eventually backfire in your pursuit of happiness. Here are five excellent reads that can help you overcome perfectionism.

'How to be an Imperfectionist' by Stephen Guise

Written by Stephen Guise, this book is about learning self-acceptance, getting rid of fear in life, and finding freedom from perfectionism. The author, through his words and understanding, argues that while perfectionism is limiting, imperfections free us to live outside the box. Additionally, it also opens us up to a world replete with infinite possibilities where it is okay to make mistakes.

'The Gifts of Imperfection' by Brené Brown

This book is quite relevant for those who are unable to embrace themselves. The author shares some incredibly useful insights in this guide on how you can discover yourself, stay authentic, take on your personal journey, and indulge in self-love. With her ten guideposts, you can learn how to live a perfectly imperfect life and get rid of unrealistic beauty and expectations.

'When Perfect Isn't Good Enough' by Martin M. Antony

Is perfectionism interfering in your daily life? Well, this book is a must-read for you. Penned by Martin M. Antony, this fine print explores the root causes of perfectionism and offers a plethora of strategies based on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help you overcome them. Replete with practical and doable exercises, this book is a superb choice to heal yourself and embrace imperfections.

'The Pursuit of Perfect' by Tal-Ben Shahar

This book is quite thought-provoking, asking readers to make a choice between perfection and happiness. Citing that the two states are actually poles apart, the author argues that the pursuit of perfection may actually be the number one internal obstacle to finding happiness. In this book, he offers exercises and meditations that foster self-reflection and help you discover what you want.

'Present Perfect' by Pavel Somov

Somov, through this book, helps readers to let go of perfectionism and the need for control. He offers ways to transform precision into love, compassion, and self-acceptance toward imperfect moments. This book is filled with over 150 distinct exercises and meditations that make you more flexible toward yourself and life as a whole. Check out more such book recommendations.