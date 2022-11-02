Lifestyle

Love yourself more with these books on self-love

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 02, 2022, 07:35 am 3 min read

These books will have you falling in love with yourself more

Give yourself the love first that you readily give out to others. It is said that the longest relationship we'll ever have is with ourselves. We are our biggest commitment, the best project, and our own superhero/wonder woman. So on that note, let's have you fall in love a little more with yourself with these five amazing books that explore self-love.

Principles 'The Self-Love Experiment' by Shannon Kaiser

Written by Shannon Kaiser, this book is the perfect read for those who are new to the idea of self-love and need some direction toward it. It compiles 15 doable, effective, and practical principles that will help you get started with falling in love with yourself. The author walks you through her personal experiments of removing fear-based thoughts and changing daily habits.

Exercises 'I Heart Me' by David R. Hamilton

This fine print instills a sense of self-love within its readers that empowers them and helps them navigate through life. Written by scientist David R. Hamilton, this book features 27 highly effective and powerful exercises that the author has self-tested. Interestingly, all these exercises are the outcomes of research based on brain chemistry and psychotherapy. Expect a level-up in self-worth, happiness, and well-being.

Innate goodness 'Radical Acceptance' by Tara Brach

Most of us are too quick to judge and criticize ourselves, which leads to a drop in self-love and acceptance of who we truly are. This book, however, can help you look through it as the author, Tara Brach, presents personal stories, case histories, and some guided meditations. Step by step, the book guides you to recognize and accept your innate goodness.

Self-care 'Good Vibes, Good Life' by Vex King

Penned by Vex King, this book can help you transform your negative thoughts into positive ones. The book enlightens you on how you can practice self-care, overcome toxic energy, and keep your well-being at the top of your priority list. Additionally, you also learn to manifest your goals and desires, find your higher purpose, and change your beliefs about yourself and your life.

10 branches of self-love 'Madly in Love with ME' by Christine Arylo

Most of us are acquainted with the idea of self-love but fail when it comes to implementing it. Fret not, this book by Christine Arylo shares the 10 branches of self-love and how you can practice them daily. It helps you discover your deepest thoughts and encourages you to shower yourself with good words. Check out more such book recommendations.