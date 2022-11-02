Lifestyle

5 delicious salad dressings you can try at home

The dressing on a salad transforms the entire flavor and look of the dish and increases the absorption of certain nutrients being consumed. Salads are nutritious, light, and refreshing, and drizzling a nice and colorful dressing over them makes them more appetizing. Here are five delicious and easy-to-make salad dressings that you can prepare at home to give your dish a touch of luxury.

Sweet and spicy Spicy honey mustard dressing

If you like your salad sweet and spicy, then this honey mustard dressing is the one you should go for. The addition of honey balances the crisp tanginess of mustard. Whisk together mustard paste and honey with lime juice, salt, and lime zest. Add olive oil, chopped thyme, and some minced jalapenos and mix well. Drizzle this silky dressing on your salad.

Creamy and cheesy Mayonnaise and cheese dressing

If you are in the mood to have a creamy and cheesy salad, then toss the veggies with this delectable mayonnaise and cheese dressing. Blend together mayonnaise, fresh cream, grated processed cheese, freshly ground pepper, and a pinch of salt until smooth. Toss your salad with this dressing and serve. You can also serve it as a dip and have it with deep-fried snacks.

Sweet and sour Yogurt and tamarind dressing

This yogurt and tamarind dressing will instantly amp up your salad with its sweet and sour taste. The addition of yogurt reduces the tamarind's sour taste and makes it more flavorful. Blend together non-fat Greek yogurt, lemon, tamarind concentrate, extra-virgin olive oil, roasted cumin seeds, grated ginger, agave syrup, salt, and pepper until smooth. Refrigerate for a few hours before drizzling on salad.

Classic dressing Balsamic vinaigrette

One of the classic salad dressings, this balsamic vinaigrette will make your greens taste nicer, plus, it is simple to make. This dressing is perfect to drizzle on roast chicken, healthy veggies, tarty fruits, and rocket leaves. Mix together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and some salt and pepper. Drizzle a spoonful of the dressing on your salad and serve chilled.

Popular dressing Ranch dressing

Another popular and most preferred salad dressing, this one is for all the mayonnaise fans. Made using mayonnaise, sour cream, or buttermilk, this American salad dressing will make your veggies taste even better. Whisk together mayonnaise, buttermilk, dried parsley, dried chives, garlic powder, salt, onion powder, and freshly ground black pepper until smooth. Refrigerate for 30 minutes and serve cold.