All you need to know about foot reflexology

Foot reflexology is a soothing treatment that releases stress and is often an add on with spa treatments

Practiced for centuries, foot reflexology is a soothing treatment that involves applying pressure to different points on the bottom of your foot. These particular points correspond to different organs and areas of your body and are believed to reduce stress, promote sound sleep and improve digestion. The main purpose of foot reflexology is to improve the gland, organ, and system functions.

Foot reflexology is a holistic treatment where a therapist applies gentle pressure to different meridian points of your feet to ease stress and help your body work better. This treatment brings balance to your body, mind, and energy besides making you feel relaxed. Pulling on the toes, tracing around the heel, and pushing deep into the arch are some movements involved in the treatment.

Benefits Benefits of the treatment

Foot reflexology can offer several health benefits while making you feel less stressed, more energized, and more relaxed. It helps clear any channels of blocked energy by moving the flow of blood, nerve impulses, and nutrients. It boosts your immune system, promotes healing, and cleanses the body of toxins. It also gives relief from anxiety, arthritis pain, and some symptoms of multiple sclerosis.

Things to remember Important things to remember before opting for the treatment

If you are pregnant, we recommend you avoid opting for this treatment. Following the treatment, drink lots of water to eliminate toxins and lactic acid buildup that tends to occur during the massage. After the massage, wait at least an hour before eating your meal. If you have foot problems, a blood vessel disease, or an injury, then consult your doctor first.

First, your reflexologist will ask you a few questions about your health, lifestyle, and diet. You will be required to lie down on a massage bed in a low-lit room with soft music and aromatherapy. A cream will be applied to your feet and then the expert will use different techniques exerting mild to moderate pressure on the feet. Sessions lasts usually 30-60 minutes.

Side effects Are there any side effects?

Generally, it is considered safe. Most people experience a sense of well-being and relaxation after a foot reflexology session. However, it can cause some people to feel lethargic, tearful, nauseous, have strong emotions, or have lightheadedness. According to reflexologists, these side effects are usually transitory and part of the healing process. Therefore, always consult your doctor before you opt for foot reflexology.