Lifestyle

Here are the amazing benefits of ice facial

Here are the amazing benefits of ice facial

Written by Sneha Das Oct 18, 2022, 06:35 am 2 min read

Ice facial makes your skin look healthy and glowing

Also called cryotherapy, an ice facial is a common K-beauty practice that helps freshen up your face, reduce breakouts, fight wrinkles and boost blood circulation while making your skin look healthy and glowing. Icing your face also helps tighten your pores, depuff your face and under-eye areas and reduce swelling and redness on the skin. Here are five amazing benefits of ice facials.

Acne Helps treat acne

The anti-inflammatory properties of ice reduce acne on the skin while calming and soothing inflamed skin and minimizing the size of pores. It reduces the excessive production of oil on your face which prevents the appearance of pimples and acne. It helps with inflammatory acne like nodules, pustules, cysts, and papules. Holding an ice cube on a pimple can shrink its size.

Puffiness Reduces puffiness and refreshes your eyes

Stress and lack of proper sleep can lead to puffy and tired eyes. Ice facials can reduce under-eye puffiness and refresh the area surrounding your eye structure. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, applying a cold compress under your eyes with mild pressure for 15-20 minutes can reduce eye bags and puffiness. The cold drains excess fluids from the lymphatic system.

Glowing skin Gives you glowing and radiant skin

If you want natural-looking glowing, radiant, and youthful skin, then ice facials should be included in your skincare regime. Applying ice on the face improves blood circulation to your skin which makes it radiant and bright. It also helps improve oxygen levels in the skin thereby enabling the supply of necessary vitamins and nutrients. Ice facials also help increase the absorption of skincare products.

Inflammation Soothes inflamed skin

Rubbing an ice cube on your face can give relief from raw, itchy, and inflamed skin that can occur due to allergies, rashes, excessive sun exposure, or persisting cystic acne. Ice soothes swelling, inflammation, and discomfort on your skin by constricting the blood vessels. It gives a fresh boost of oxygen that helps reduce inflammation and offers you a rosy flushed glow.

Exfoliation Exfoliates your skin

One of the best natural exfoliators, ice facial helps remove the outer layer of dead skin cells and stimulates the new fresh ones to grow in a more smooth and even distribution. You can use milk ice cubes on your face to exfoliate your skin and improve your natural glow and radiance. The lactic acid in milk also helps clear all dead skin cells.