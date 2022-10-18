Lifestyle

Guide to best of Nepal's trekking trails

Guide to best of Nepal's trekking trails

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 18, 2022, 03:15 am 2 min read

Hike through these five thrilling trails in Nepal

Nepal offers a peerless array of hike trails. From snow-capped peaks and lush green foothills to shimmering glacial lakes and arid plateaus, there's something for all hikers to look forward to. So whether you're a beginner or a professional, the hike trails in the land of the mountains suit all levels of experience and fitness. Check out these five astounding hike trails in Nepal.

Good for beginners Ghandruk Loop

Ghandruk Loop is 25 kilometers long and may take you about three days to conquer it. It is the perfect starting point for beginners and takes one through rice paddies, forests, and villages. The mountain vistas all along this steep trek are worth obsessing over. Additionally, this route can be covered in all seasons, thanks to its low altitude.

Single-day hike Nagarkot to Dhulikhel

Nagarkot to Dhulikhel is another easy hike and perfect for those looking for a single-day trek. It is 20 kilometers long and offers some incredibly majestic views of the Himalayas, especially during the early hours of the day. Parts of it are uphill but mostly, the terrain is downhill. On the way, you will pass through a host of villages.

Waterfalls and glaciers Langtang Valley

Langtang Valley packs in a lot of trekking and adventure. About 65 to 80 kilometers long, this trek ranks moderate on the difficulty level and may take you around a week or eight days to fully cover it. The valley resembles the Swiss Alps a lot and lies pretty close to the Tibetan border. On the way, you'll witness some waterfalls and creaking glaciers.

High-altitude Everest Base Camp

Everest Base Camp is among the most famous treks in the world yet not meant for the faint-hearted. It is 130 kilometers long, so be prepared for 14 to 20 days of strenuous hiking. The high-altitude hike offers some fascinating insights into the Sherpa culture and of course, a chance to marvel at the sight of the tallest mountain on Earth - Mount Everest.

Deep gorges and valleys Annapurna Circuit

Another popular trek in Nepal, Annapurna Circuit is about 160 to 230 kilometers. It can take you about 10 to 17 days of walking through plunging valleys, deep gorges, rivers, lakes, glaciers, and snow-capped peaks. Additionally, the route is dotted with a host of Hindu and Buddhist pilgrimage sites. However, it is best to avoid it during peak seasons as it gets very busy.