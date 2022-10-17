Lifestyle

Practice eye yoga to prevent visual strain

Written by Sneha Das Oct 17, 2022, 06:26 pm 2 min read

Eye yoga improves your vision and releases eye strain

Eye yoga includes movements that help strengthen and condition the muscles surrounding your eye structure, improve your vision, reduce eye strain, and alleviate symptoms of dry eyes. Eye exercises are also effective in regulating pressure and enhancing the functioning of the optic nerves. They also help treat eye-related problems like short-sightedness and long-sightedness. Here are five eye exercises to prevent visual strain.

Calms you down Palming

Palming helps you calm down, focus better, and reduce eye strain. Sit straight with your eyes closed and relax. Warm your hands by rubbing them together, then place them gently over your eyelids. Rest your fingertips on your forehead and your palms must rest on or around your cheekbones. Breathe slowly and repeat the process at least three times.

Strengthens eye muscles Eye rolling

Eye rolling can strengthen the eye muscles and enhance the shape of your eyes. Sit comfortably, keep your neck and shoulders straight and take a deep breath. Slowly look up to the ceiling and roll both your eyes to the right. Roll your eyes down toward the floor and then to your left. Look at the ceiling again, look straight, and then switch directions.

Releases eye dryness Blinking

Blinking repeatedly can release the dryness in your eyes and clean the surface of your eye of any debris. Sit in a comfortable position with your eyes open. Blink very quickly for around 10 times. Close your eyes gently and relax for 20 seconds while paying attention to your breath. Repeat this exercise at least five times to notice positive results.

Increases focus Zooming

This exercise increases focus and strengthens your eye muscles. Sit comfortably and try focusing on an object located at a distance. Focus on it for a few seconds and move your focus to an object closer to you for a few seconds. Move your focus to something closer, like your thumb. Reverse the gaze and repeat several times for two minutes.

Relaxes eyesight Bhramari Pranayama

Bhramari pranayama increases focus and coordination between both eyes. It also relaxes your eyesight and calms you down. Sit in a cross-legged position and close your eyes, and ears by lightly pressing your thumbs on them. Place your index fingers in between your eyebrows and try to focus. Take deep breaths, and slowly exhale while producing a humming sound. Repeat around five times.