Family celebrates boy's homecoming after 1000 days in hospital

Written by Sneha Das Oct 17, 2022, 06:13 pm 3 min read

The kid was suffering from a rare genetic condition called Skeletal Dysplasia

A child from Chicago, USA, got discharged from the hospital after spending almost three years of his life there. The child named Francesco Bruno who had been admitted to the La Rabida Hospital since birth will turn three years old this December. Bruno will be celebrating his birthday for the first time at home with his family, and they couldn't be any happier.

Rare condition Bruno was suffering from a rare disease called Skeletal Dysplasia

All these years, little Bruno saw nothing beyond the hospital walls where he was kept on a ventilator that helped him breathe, with tubes that helped him eat. He was discharged from the hospital on October 12. Bruno was suffering from a rare life-threatening genetic condition called Skeletal Dysplasia which affects the bones and joints and prevents them from developing properly.

Miracle It's really a miracle he's with us today: Bruno's mother

The condition specifically impacted his rib cage and lungs preventing their proper development. "When they told us he was going to be born, he was only going to live for 30 minutes. It's really a miracle he's with us today," the child's mother Priscilla Zinnia Puente told CBS News. The doctors' efforts paid off and Bruno is now fighting the disease with great courage.

Sessions Bruno had gone through several surgeries, therapy and intense rehab

Bruno has been to four different hospitals in three different states to treat the condition. His parents have been involved with Child Care Training for the past few weeks so that they can take proper care of him. Bruno has undergone therapy, several surgeries, and intense rehab which made his safe discharge possible. The hospital staff said that Bruno is getting stronger every day.

Homecoming We are ready to start a new chapter: Bruno's mother

"We're overjoyed and very, very happy and ready to start a new chapter, a new adventure," the child's mother told Fox News. Bruno returned to his Oak Park home where his siblings were waiting for him eagerly after returning from school. "For the last couple of weeks, every hour has felt like years," his father Emanuel Bruno said in an interview.

Hospital staff "It's just a melting pot of emotions"

Bruno's father also added that the family has been waiting for this moment for a long time and finally it is happening. "We're very happy, nervous, tense, scared, overwhelmed, overjoyed. It's just a melting pot of emotions," he told CBS News. The hospital staff said that they are going to miss Bruno but are happy to see him begin his new chapter in life.