Lifestyle

Here are 5 possible side-effects of sitting for too long

Here are 5 possible side-effects of sitting for too long

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 01, 2022, 05:45 pm 2 min read

From your heart to legs, here are five possible risks of sitting for prolonged hours

It is high time we take a 'stand' against sitting for too long! Most of us are so glued to our office chairs that we forget to take breaks and move in between work. And with 'Work from Home' becoming the new normal for many, we are unknowingly spending most of our day sitting. This sedentary lifestyle can cause several health issues.

Cardiovascular diseases Heart problems

You may not believe this, but sitting for too long can hurt your heart. According to experts people who sit for prolonged hours have about 147% higher risk of suffering from a heart attack or stroke. A study published in 2011 by Loughborough University and the University of Leicester revealed that those who sat longer had a 90% increase in death from cardiovascular diseases.

Nervous issues Varicose veins

Sitting for a lot of time can cause your blood to pool in your legs, the condition of which is called varicose veins. Also called spider veins, this condition is generally not harmful but can eventually lead to a serious ailment involving blood clots. In addition to this, it can also weakens the walls of your veins and damages the valves.

More inches Weight gain

Staying affixed to your chair and gaining weight go hand in hand. How? Well, when you move, your muscles release molecules like lipoprotein lipase, which help you process the fats and sugar you consume. When you spend time only sitting, the release of these molecules decreases, leading to weight gain. A study found that men who remained seated more had put on more weight.

Aches Chronic neck, back, and shoulder pain or stiffness

If you have been wondering why your neck, back, or shoulders ache or become stiff without any injury, it is most likely caused by prolonged hours of sitting. Constant sitting puts a huge strain on your back, especially when you sit in a bad posture all day long. In fact, if not corrected, you can even develop postural syndrome.

Make a move Weak legs and glutes

When you sit all day or spend most of the time doing so, the muscles of your legs and lower body become inactive. This may lead to muscle atrophy, which causes your muscles to waste away. If contracted, you may find difficulty in walking, standing, running, and other activities. Additionally, you may also become more prone to injuries from sudden tripping and falls.