5 must-have red outfits in every woman's wardrobe
Red being the color of power, energy and action is a must-have outfit color in your wardrobe. It is a classic color that will set you apart from the crowd. Be it a date or a fun party, a timeless red outfit will never go out of fashion. In today's fashion tips, mark these outfits that every woman must have in their wardrobe.
Just like a little black dress, a little red dress should also be a staple in your wardrobe as it is versatile and can be worn not only on a casual outing but also on a date night. You can complement your little red dress with minimal accessories like emerald green, white or turquoise earrings and a pair of black strappy heels.
A red saree is a must in every woman's wardrobe to rock those traditional events in style. You can go for a Kanjeevaram or a georgette silk saree for a wedding function or opt for a lace or a sequin saree to rock a cocktail party with a modern feminine look. Complete your look with beautiful golden earrings and a pair of golden sandals.
With the winter season almost here, a red coat is a great way to add some color to your otherwise drab wintry outfit and look elegant and trendy simultaneously. Pair your red coat with a casual white or black top and classic blue ripped jeans. Complete your look with a nice pair of winter boots, a black sling bag, and diamond studs.
You must invest in a basic dark red t-shirt as they are the safest choice when it comes to outfits that you can wear in times of confusion. You can wear your red T-shirt with a pair of black trousers and an oversized blazer for a formal look. You can also pair it up with black leather skirts and boots for a trendy look.
Red skirts can always make you look cute and gorgeous. Whether it is a midi, pleated, or A-line skirt, the bright color makes you look stunning as you pair it with any neutral-colored top. You can pair a red flared or A-line skirt with a white crop top and nice heels. You can also wear a red pencil skirt with a white button-down shirt.