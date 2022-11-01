Lifestyle

5 must-have red outfits in every woman's wardrobe

Written by Sneha Das Nov 01, 2022, 05:31 pm 2 min read

Do you already own the 5 coveted red outfits?

Red being the color of power, energy and action is a must-have outfit color in your wardrobe. It is a classic color that will set you apart from the crowd. Be it a date or a fun party, a timeless red outfit will never go out of fashion. In today's fashion tips, mark these outfits that every woman must have in their wardrobe.

Wardrobe staple Little red dress

Just like a little black dress, a little red dress should also be a staple in your wardrobe as it is versatile and can be worn not only on a casual outing but also on a date night. You can complement your little red dress with minimal accessories like emerald green, white or turquoise earrings and a pair of black strappy heels.

Modern yet feminine Red saree

A red saree is a must in every woman's wardrobe to rock those traditional events in style. You can go for a Kanjeevaram or a georgette silk saree for a wedding function or opt for a lace or a sequin saree to rock a cocktail party with a modern feminine look. Complete your look with beautiful golden earrings and a pair of golden sandals.

Classic outfit Red coat

With the winter season almost here, a red coat is a great way to add some color to your otherwise drab wintry outfit and look elegant and trendy simultaneously. Pair your red coat with a casual white or black top and classic blue ripped jeans. Complete your look with a nice pair of winter boots, a black sling bag, and diamond studs.

Safest choice Classic red T-shirt

You must invest in a basic dark red t-shirt as they are the safest choice when it comes to outfits that you can wear in times of confusion. You can wear your red T-shirt with a pair of black trousers and an oversized blazer for a formal look. You can also pair it up with black leather skirts and boots for a trendy look.

Gorgeous and cute Red skirt

Red skirts can always make you look cute and gorgeous. Whether it is a midi, pleated, or A-line skirt, the bright color makes you look stunning as you pair it with any neutral-colored top. You can pair a red flared or A-line skirt with a white crop top and nice heels. You can also wear a red pencil skirt with a white button-down shirt.