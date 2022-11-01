Lifestyle

5 amazing health benefits of lotus root or kamal kakdi

5 amazing health benefits of lotus root or kamal kakdi

Written by Sneha Das Nov 01, 2022, 04:48 pm 2 min read

Lotus root is a super-healthy and nutritious vegetable that looks like squash

Also known as kamal kakdi, lotus root is actually the root of the lotus plant which grows underwater in muddy ponds. This super-healthy and nutritious vegetable looks like squash and is often used across Asian cuisines in the form of pickles and fries, and in curries. It is also great for weight loss and helps improve digestion. Here are its five health benefits.

Heart health Helps manage blood pressure

The high quantity of potassium present in lotus roots makes them a great vasodilator and ensures a balance of fluids in the body. It prevents excessive sodium from affecting your bloodstream and helps reduce bad cholesterol in the blood. It also relaxes the blood vessels and prevents the clogging of arteries, thereby increasing blood circulation and reducing the risk of heart disease.

Weight loss Good for weight loss

Lotus root has fewer calories and is loaded with dietary fiber which keeps you full for a longer period of time. It also stimulates your digestive system and helps in weight loss. Lotus root extract also reduces fat tissue weight and causes anti-obesity effects in human cells. It also prevents lipid accumulation in cells which reduces the risk of obesity-related conditions.

Stress reliever Helps reduce stress

Lotus root is packed with vitamin B complex which contains a compound called pyridoxine that interacts with the neural receptors in the brain and helps in reducing stress, memory loss, headaches, and irritability. Consuming this vegetable regularly can help you relax and promote your mental clarity. Lotus flowers actually get the power of peace and tranquility from their roots.

Digestive health Boosts digestion

High in dietary fiber, lotus root helps add bulk to the stool and promotes smooth bowel movements. This helps prevent constipation, boost your digestion and keep gastric problems at bay. It also helps to optimize nutrient absorption by increasing the secretion of digestive and gastric juices and stimulating peristaltic motion in the intestinal muscles to facilitate smooth and easy bowel movements.

Skin and hair health Great for skin and hair

Rich in vitamins A, B, and C, lotus root is great for your skin health and makes it smooth and glowing. The vitamin C in it stimulates collagen production in the body which makes your skin healthy and firm. It also treats various skin infections and inflammation. Lotus root also prevents premature greying of hair and strengthens the scalp, giving you healthy mane.