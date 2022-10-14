Lifestyle

Have you tasted these popular dairy beverages yet?

Written by Sneha Das Oct 14, 2022, 12:42 pm 2 min read

You must try these different dairy drinks from around the world.

Packed with essential nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, B vitamins, potassium, and vitamin D, dairy beverages are great for your overall health. Consumption of dairy products prevents the risk of bone fractures and osteoporosis and helps you maintain a healthy weight. They are also great for your teeth. Here are five popular dairy beverages from around the world that you must try.

Yogurt-based drink Ayran

Also called doogh, ayran is a savory yogurt-based drink that is largely popular in Turkey and Iran. It is also enjoyed throughout the Middle East. Ayran is made by mixing together cold water, salt, and yogurt. Herbs and spices like mint or pepper and fruits or vegetables are also added to it sometimes for some extra flavor. This refreshing drink is perfect for summer.

Icy beverage Cholado

Also called raspao, cholado is an icy beverage that is a blend of fruit salad, a frozen dessert, and a cocktail. A popular drink in Jamundí, in the region of Valle del Cauca, Colombia, cholado is usually prepared using fresh fruits like bananas, strawberries, and kiwi, with milk and syrup made with Columbian blackberries. It is crunchy, fruity, and creamy at the same time.

Creamy and luscious Lassi

Popularly consumed across India and other neighboring countries, lassi is a creamy drink prepared using yogurt, water, and spices. Fruits like mango and strawberries are also added to it sometimes to add more flavor. Rich in calcium, it makes your bone stronger and improves your dental health. It is also a probiotic drink that can be prepared sweet or savory.

Mexican blended beverage Licuado

A Mexican smoothie, licuado is made using fresh fruits, milk, and ice. Popular throughout Latin America, this beverage gained popularity in the USA in the 1990s during the immigration period. This drink may also include honey, nuts, and spices like cloves, cinnamon, or vanilla. Packed with nutritional properties, licuado is perfect for breakfast and gives you instant energy to tackle the day.

Fermenting milk Ryazhenka

Made by fermenting milk after it has been baked for a long time at low temperatures, ryazhenka is a traditional dairy drink that is popular throughout Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine. The milk is fermented by adding buttermilk, kefir, or sour cream. Popular with children, this sweet drink is yellowish and has a creamy and thick texture. It is considered quite a healthy beverage.