5 health benefits of persimmon - fruit of the Gods

Written by Sneha Das Oct 13, 2022, 02:54 pm 2 min read

Packed with essential nutrients, persimmon has a sweet honey-like flavor

Originally from China, persimmons are orange-colored fruits that have a sweet, honey-like flavor. They can be eaten fresh, fried, or cooked and are also used in jellies, curries, pies, drinks, and puddings. Packed with essential nutrients and powerful antioxidants, these colorful fruits are low in calories, making them a weight-loss-friendly food. Here are five amazing health benefits of persimmon you must know about.

Heart health Promotes heart health

The high amounts of vitamin E and other powerful combination of nutrients in this sweet juicy fruit makes it a great choice for naturally boosting one's heart health. Persimmon contains flavonoid antioxidants, including quercetin and kaempferol that have been linked to reduced risk of heart diseases in several studies. The tannins in persimmon help lower blood pressure, while potassium helps maintain a normal heartbeat.

Eye health Supports eye health

Loaded with vitamin A and carotenoid antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, persimmon is known to improve eye health. Vitamin A is essential for the functioning of the conjunctival membranes and cornea. It is also an important component of rhodopsin, a protein required for normal vision. Consuming this sweet fruit daily prevents eye ailments like glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and cataract.

Skin health Improves your skin texture

Packed with skin-rejuvenating compounds, persimmon is highly effective for your skin health and will keep skin infections at bay. The vitamins C and E and the catechin antioxidants in them offer anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce scars, pimples, eczema, dark spots, and acne. It also minimizes the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines and gives you a clear, bright, and blemish-free complexion.

Digestive health Alleviates digestive issues

Rich in B vitamins like B1, B2, and B3 and soluble fibers, persimmon is highly effective for your digestive health. The fiber in it enables unobstructed bowel movements for solid waste elimination from the body and averts issues like bloating. B vitamins regulate the breakdown of proteins, fats, and carbs for optimal metabolism and energy levels. The phytonutrients in persimmon also prevent stomach infections.

Inflammation Reduces inflammation

Packed with vitamin C and flavonoids, persimmon reduces inflammation and protects the body from several disease-causing germs. The vitamin C in it helps protect the body from harmful free radicals and toxins, thereby combating inflammation. These essential components in this fruit prevent seasonal infections and some chronic disorders as well. The carotenoids in it also fight inflammation in the body.