How to change your name and address in passport

Written by Sneha Das Nov 01, 2022, 02:39 pm 2 min read

A passport is the most important document in your possession that will allow you to travel across the world. Your passport includes your name, address, date of birth, signature, photo, sex, and nationality. If there is a change in any information stated in your passport, make sure to update it immediately. Here's how to change your name and address on your passport.

Name change Here's how to change your name on passport

To change the surname in your passport, or rectify a misspelled name, apply for a "re-issue" of your passport. Visit Passport Seva's website and click on "Register Now." Log in with your registered ID and select "Fresh Passport/Reissue of Passport." Fill in the application form, pay, and schedule an appointment. Select "Print Application Receipt" and visit the nearest passport office with documents for verification.

Documents Documents required for name change

For changing your last name post-marriage, submit the original and a photocopy of your marriage certificate, a self-attested photocopy of your spouse's passport, and proof of current address. You also need to submit your old passport with a self-attested photocopy of its first and last two pages, including the ECR/Non-ECR page. Old passports should also have a validity extension page and the observation page.

Address change Here's how to change your address

To change your address online, visit Passport Seva's official website and log in with your ID and password. Select the nearest passport office and enter your personal details. After receiving an activation link on your registered email account, select "Apply for Fresh Passport/Reissue of Passport." Fill up a PDF application form and submit it with the details of the updated address.

Address documents Documents required for address change

To change your address, you will need to submit your original passport, a copy of your online application, a copy of the payment receipt, and proof of current address like Aadhaar Card or Voter ID. Submit a self-attested copy of the page of observation made by the passport issuing authority and the passport of your spouse with the same address.

Cost The cost of changing particulars

The application fee for reissuing a passport is Rs. 2,000 (60 pages) and Rs. 1,500 (36 pages) with 10 years of validity. A person has to pay an additional Rs. 2000 for tatkal services. The application fee for re-issuance of a passport with a validity of five years for minors is Rs. 1,000 (36 pages) plus Rs. 2000 as an additional tatkal fee.