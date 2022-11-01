Lifestyle

National Vinegar Day 2022: 5 recipes for you to try

National Vinegar Day 2022: 5 recipes for you to try

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 01, 2022, 01:32 pm 2 min read

Cook these five vinegar-based recipes today

Let's 'sour' some love on vinegar today! November 1 marks National Vinegar Day in the US and it is the perfect occasion to cook something delicious that wafts a pungent aroma in the air. So to help you celebrate this day with oodles of flavor, we have curated a list featuring five lip-smacking food recipes that has vinegar as the key ingredient. Check them out!

Instant Salt and vinegar potatoes

Pour some extra virgin olive oil into a pan and sprinkle salt to taste. Add chopped garlic and rosemary to it, and stir. Now, cut potatoes into bite-sized pieces and add to the pan. Stir so that they are coated well with oil. Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius and bake the potatoes until golden brown. Serve after drizzling some vinegar and salt.

Chinese favorite Vegetarian noodles

Boil noodles and add a few drops of oil to prevent them from sticking to each other. Grab a wok and heat some oil. Add sliced onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, spring onions, and carrots. Add some ginger garlic paste too. Mix turmeric powder, schezwan sauce, and soy sauce in it and toss in the noodles. Cook well and add vinegar to taste. Serve.

Juicy Pickled onions

Slice and peel onions, and place them in a bowl. Grab a pan, put one cup of water, and add some black pepper, cinnamon, and bay leaf to it. Now add salt and sugar to taste, and mix it well. Once done, add vinegar as per the desired flavor and mix again. Pour this liquid over onions and marinate for three-five hours.

Piquant Kimchi

Chop some cabbage, place in a bowl, and then sprinkle salt to taste. Mix well. Leave it for about four hours. Once done, squeeze the cabbage a few times until they are soft. Now, mix spring onions, garlic, ginger, sugar, soy sauce, vinegar, and chili flakes with it, and then transfer into a jar. Seal and leave for 24 hours. It's ready!

So meaty Vinegar chicken

Marinade chicken thighs, vegetable oil, salt, pepper, and vinegar in a bowl and cover with a lid. Keep the bowl aside for about four hours or even overnight for better flavor. Preheat oven to 190 degrees Celsius and add the chicken skin-side up on the baking sheet. Bake it for about 40 to 45 minutes. Once done, serve it with your favorite dip.