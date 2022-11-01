Lifestyle

Happy birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! Know about her fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Nov 01, 2022, 12:01 pm 2 min read

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is very particular about her diet and workout routine

Former Miss World and Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar. Since then, there was no looking back for her as she continued starring in many hit films. Rai Bachchan is very particular about her diet and workout routine, her post-pregnancy weight loss was quite inspirational. Here's revealing her fitness secrets on her 49th birthday.

Rai Bachchan prefers doing yoga over gym

Rai Bachchan is not a great fan of the gym and prefers doing a 45-minutes session of power yoga. She also does cardio and functional training to stay fit. The Sarabjit actor enjoys jogging or brisk walking regularly to warm up and prefers light workouts like bicycle runs, crunches, superwoman, squats, pullups, bent-over rows, and pushups. She also practices dance to stay in shape.

Rai Bachchan shed her post-partum weight through strict workouts

Rai Bachchan took a hiatus from acting after embracing motherhood in 2011, but she came back after a few years with a bang and won millions of hearts. During her post-partum days, the Dhoom 2 actor gained weight but managed to shed those extra kilos and get back in shape. She was never interested in having a lean figure and feels happy in her voluptuous figure.

What the 'Mohabbatein' actor's diet plan looks like

The actor starts her day with a warm glass of water mixed with honey and lemon juice. For breakfast, she has brown bread toast or a steaming bowl of freshly cooked oats. For lunch, she prefers simple ghar ka khana which includes chapati, dal, and boiled veggies. For dinner, she eats a light meal like boiled veggies and salads.

The 'Taal' actor stays away from junk and packaged food

To keep herself full and avoid unhealthy cravings, Rai Bachchan consumes fresh fruits, fresh juices, and vegetables in between her meals. She also drinks a lot of water throughout the day to stay hydrated. The Jodha Akbar star stays away from packaged food, any kind of sugar, aerated drinks, junk food, tea, and coffee. She prefers eating small meals throughout the day.