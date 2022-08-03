Lifestyle

5 best anti-aging yoga asanas for healthy and firm skin

5 best anti-aging yoga asanas for healthy and firm skin

Written by Sneha Das Aug 03, 2022, 06:29 pm 2 min read

These yoga asanas will make your skin healthy and glowing.

The ancient practice of yoga not only improves your physical health but also smoothens your skin texture and eases wrinkles. There are several yoga asanas that can slow down the process of aging and make you look younger and radiant by improving blood circulation, strength, and flexibility. Here are the five best anti-aging yoga asanas that can also boost your skin health.

Improves balance Virabhadrasana or warrior pose

Virabhadrasana is a great exercise for energizing and strengthening your body to preserve your youth. This stretching posture also helps refine balance. Stand straight with your feet wide apart. Point your left foot outward and your right foot inward. Stretch out your arms while bending your left knee. Hold for 10 seconds and repeat on the other side. Do five times on each side.

Concentration and alertness Vrikshasana or tree pose

Vrikshasana not only improves balance and strengthens the feet, abs, and glutes but also helps with concentration. The newfound self-confidence will also make you glow. Stand straight with your feet together. Join your hands in a namaste and place your left foot on your inner right thigh. Inhale and raise your arms above the head. Hold for 15 seconds and repeat with right leg.

Smoothens wrinkles Simhasana or lion pose

Simhasana boosts blood circulation in the face, smoothens wrinkles, and stimulates the optical nerves. Kneel down and cross your legs. Let your feet point out to the sides and sit back so the perineum rests on your top heel. Press your palms on the floor while stretching your neck and spine ahead. Inhale, and stretch out your tongue to exhale while making the sound "haa."

Eliminates toxins Dhanurasana or bow pose

Dhanurasana helps to improve digestion and eliminates harmful toxins from the body. It also fixes backache issues. Lie down on your stomach and bend your legs from your knees. Next, hold the ankles with your hands. Pull your body upwards so that your thighs and upper torso are in the air. Inhale and breathe normally. Hold this pose for 12-15 seconds and then relax.

Improves flexibility Bharadvajasana or seated twist

This asana enhances your flexibility, tones your abs, and reduces double chin. It also relieves pain and stiffness in the neck, shoulders, and lower back. Sit erect with your legs crossed. Place your left hand on your right knee and your right hand behind you on the ground. Twist your body and look back. Hold for 10 seconds and repeat on the other side.